LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells $217,940.91 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LivePerson stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.34. 2,346,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,660. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.