Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 698,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,952,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.