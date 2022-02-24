Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.43

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.43 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 2741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

The stock has a market cap of $578.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $342,901.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,001. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

