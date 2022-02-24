Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.84. 94,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,980. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.76.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

