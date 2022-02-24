LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,988 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.35% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

