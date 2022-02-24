LPL Financial LLC Has $15.74 Million Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,937 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.68% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after buying an additional 270,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 310,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

