LPL Financial LLC Has $16.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.21% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

IYC opened at $70.58 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33.

