LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.29% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,604,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $52.49 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.