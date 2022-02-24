LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,524,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 509,900 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.3% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,271,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.57. 1,242,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,176,055. The firm has a market cap of $255.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

