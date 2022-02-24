Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 716,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,458. The company has a market capitalization of $463.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $27.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Lumber Liquidators (Get Rating)
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.
