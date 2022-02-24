Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 716,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,458. The company has a market capitalization of $463.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.