Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.25

Lumenpulse Inc. (TSE:LMP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.25 and traded as high as C$21.27. Lumenpulse shares last traded at C$21.25, with a volume of 43,400 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.25.
About Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP)
Further Reading
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Lumenpulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumenpulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.