Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$13.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

TSE:LUG traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,407. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.82 and a 52-week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

