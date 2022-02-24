Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Gordon Haskett from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

