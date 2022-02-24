Macy’s (NYSE:M) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

