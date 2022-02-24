Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

M has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

M stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

