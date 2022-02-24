Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Holdings Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.95% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $81,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 51,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 36,712 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.