Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $3,207,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

