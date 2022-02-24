Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.54.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
MMP stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
