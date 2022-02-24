Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Shares Down 10.9%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 4,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Get Mahanagar Telephone Nigam alerts:

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.