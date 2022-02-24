Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 182.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 35.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

Guardant Health Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.