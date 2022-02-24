Man Group plc Has $2.75 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 483.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $354.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.09 and its 200-day moving average is $464.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

