ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $77.01 on Thursday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

