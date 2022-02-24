MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0184 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.22 million and $989,350.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.25 or 0.06754162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,807.69 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047795 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

