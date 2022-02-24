Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.41.

NYSE MRO opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after buying an additional 998,850 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

