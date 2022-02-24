Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 27.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR opened at $167.97 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.54.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.