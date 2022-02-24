Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on March 17th

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $165.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -139.85 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.55. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after acquiring an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

