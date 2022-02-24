Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 22,218 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

