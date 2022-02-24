Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in SunPower by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 153,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 67,815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SunPower by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

