Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.91 Million in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.33% of urban-gro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 207,271 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,626,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $8.72 on Thursday. urban-gro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $93.83 million and a P/E ratio of -26.42.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

