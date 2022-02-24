Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.02 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

