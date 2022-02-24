Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

