Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 387.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 78.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $123.82. The stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $113.92 and a one year high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

