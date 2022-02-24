Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 84,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,986. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.57 and its 200 day moving average is $163.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

