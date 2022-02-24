Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,801 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.86. 178,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,038. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.