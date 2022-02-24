Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

