Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.25.

DOOR opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $88.56 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

