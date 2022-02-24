Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,805,000 after buying an additional 210,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Matador Resources by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

