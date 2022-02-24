Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
MMX stock opened at C$5.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.80. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.04 and a twelve month high of C$7.70. The firm has a market cap of C$873.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60.
About Maverix Metals
