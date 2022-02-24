Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

MMX stock opened at C$5.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.80. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.04 and a twelve month high of C$7.70. The firm has a market cap of C$873.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

