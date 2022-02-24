Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.07.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.