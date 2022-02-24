Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.66

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.66 and last traded at $73.67, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

