McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 230,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,674. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 538.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,697,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
