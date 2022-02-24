McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 230,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,674. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

MGRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 538.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,697,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.