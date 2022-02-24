MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Purchases 1,702 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,977.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 800 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $8,834.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,282.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard bought 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $25,921.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard acquired 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $40,514.37.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard bought 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $11,907.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard bought 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $8,176.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $8,466.00.
Shares of MDIA stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.
MediaCo Company Profile
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.
