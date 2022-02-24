Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.76. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Medtronic by 29.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 15.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,842,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 246,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

