Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given New €8.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.40 ($9.55) to €8.50 ($9.66) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMIZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

