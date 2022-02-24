Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.67. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

