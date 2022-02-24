Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.72 ($0.44). 7,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 728,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.80 ($0.45).

Several research analysts have commented on MERC shares. boosted their price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 49 ($0.67) to GBX 52 ($0.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 52 ($0.71) to GBX 55 ($0.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £144.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Payton bought 12,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £4,861.34 ($6,611.37).

About Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

