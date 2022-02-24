Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.
Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
