Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

