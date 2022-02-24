Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.21

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 101433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

A number of research firms have commented on MTOR. Barclays reduced their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meritor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Meritor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Meritor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

