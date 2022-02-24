Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $85,147,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $263,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $198.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.12. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.05 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $540.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,101 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

