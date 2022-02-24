MetaHash (MHC) Trading Down 24.9% This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and $760,745.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.49 or 0.06757493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,350.40 or 0.99770246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048238 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,273,052,929 coins and its circulating supply is 3,102,590,525 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

