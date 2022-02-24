Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $6,938,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Ingevity by 2.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NGVT opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

